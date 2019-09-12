Becky Crawford

Guest Book
  • "Tom and Family, So sorry to hear about Becky. My prayers..."
    - Jean Trim
  • "Tom, Tracie, Matt, and TJ. I am out of town and can't..."
    - Thomas Bolton
  • "Mr Tom, Matt, TJ, Tracie and other family members, sorry..."
    - E Doswell
  • "Tom & family, As you all are reeling from this unexpected..."
    - Deborah Messer McFadden
  • "Both Tom and Becky were the best neighbors. Becky was a..."
    - June Ferguson
Service Information
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL
32303
(850)-385-2193
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Obituary
Becky Crawford, 67, of Franklin, North Carolina (formerly of Quincy, FL) passed away unexpectedly August 30, 2019.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucy Hammer Lowe, her brothers, David and Kevin Lowe and her brother in law, John Crawford. She is survived by her husband, Tom Crawford of Franklin, NC; sister-in-law: Linda C. (Lee) Brega of Pensacola, FL; daughter, sons and daughters-in-love: Tracie Crawford of Franklin, NC; TJ Crawford of Havana, FL; Matt (Lisa) Crawford of Quincy, FL and Dave (Misty) Pritchett of Weeki Wachee, FL; her 8 grandchildren: David (Kirsten) Pritchett, Matt Crawford, Drew (Makayla) Pritchett, Anna Machado, Grace Machado, Ashley Pritchett, Jackson Machado and Collin Crawford and 4 great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Aurora, Maci and Madilynn; numerous nieces and nephews; her grand-pets as well as her many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the (www.heart.org) or (https://www.michaeljfox.org) .

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Bevis Funeral Home with visitation following. Burial will be at the Tallahassee National Cemetery at noon. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Franklin, NC at a later date.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, 2019
