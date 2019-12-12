Bennie Frank Thomas, 72, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Margret Dozier Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. Funeral services will be held 11:00AM (EST) Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. John Church of God in Christ, 3490 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Bennie Frank leaves to mourn and cherish his memories his wife, Pastor Laverne Thomas; one son: Brian Alexander (Maresha); two daughters: Lassandra Alexander-Brice and Melissa Andrews (Elvin); two brothers: Washington Thomas and John Thomas (Pastor Louisa); three sisters: Willie Mae Thomas, Geraldine Rush (John), and Pastor Shirlean Thomas, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 11, 2020