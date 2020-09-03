1/1
Bertha Louise Bradwell
Bertha Louise Bradwell, 86, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church, Quincy and the Gadsden County Senior Center, Quincy. A public visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary. A private service for the family will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bradwell Memorial Chapel in Quincy. The burial will immediately follow at Sunnyvale Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Michelle Voce!, Boynton Beach, FL and Lavetra Thomas, West Palm Beach, FL; sister, Rutha Mae Bradwell, Quincy, FL; brother, Jerome Bradwell, Tuscaloosa, AL; aunt, Ora Green, Quincy, FL; and grandchildren, Clyde Voce!, Jr., Cory Voce, Antoine Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Jeremy Reddick, Nikitra Bradwell, and NiCarra
Bradwell.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
