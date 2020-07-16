1/1
Betty Gregory Register
Betty Virginia Gregory Register
Betty Gregory Register, 90, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her home in Tallahassee after a fulfilling life. Betty was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Jason King and Eva Mae Gregory, their only child, and moved to Gadsden County shortly afterwards, living in Quincy for 87 years. She was the fifth generation of Gregorys to make their home in Gadsden County.
Betty attended Stetson University and graduated from Florida State University. She retired from the Gadsden County School system, where she used her exceptional talent as an educator to enhance the lives of many students. She was remembered and loved by so many of her students as their favorite teacher, and they would share that honor with her when seeing her out and about.
She was an active and devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy, Florida for her entire life. She loved her church and served it faithfully as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, circle member and Deacon. Betty was ordained as a Ruling Elder in the PCUSA Church and served as an Elder on the Session of First Presbyterian Church of Quincy. Betty spent her life as a caregiver to family members and friends, demonstrating her love of Christ by taking care of the sick and visiting the lonely.
Betty adored her family and family gatherings. She was known for her banana pudding and corn bread at family and church meals. She was the most wonderful mother and grandmother (Nana) and always had time for her grandchildren and their friends. In the last 18 months, she found great joy and happiness in seeing her great granddaughter, Leighton, every day.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Buck Register, in 1996 and her youngest son, Gregory, in 1965. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Register McCaskill (Rick), her son, Roger Buck Register (Kelly), her granddaughter, Millicent McCaskill Murray (Mark), her grandson, Ralph Emerson McCaskill, IV (Alexandra), and by her great granddaughters, Leighton Virginia Murray and Ivy Anne Mitchell, her great grandsons, Max Emerson McCaskill, Michael Murray, and Ryan Murray, and by many adoring nieces and nephews of the Register family.
A private graveside service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 306 N. Madison Street, Quincy, FL 32351 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Register family with their arrangements.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
10 entries
July 14, 2020
Janet, Mrs. Register was my favorite teacher in school. She was always smiling and very caring. She made you want to be successful when you left her class. She was truly an inspiration to her students. She always spoke kind words and spoke of her love of her family. Heaven truly gained an angel with her. She will be missed.
Melissa Ryals-Cessna
Student
July 14, 2020
Janet and Family, Mrs. Register was my favorite teacher in school. She was alway smiling and always caring. She was tough and firm but she made you want to be successful in life. She was always happy and speaking of love of her family. Heaven truly gained an angel with her.
Melissa Ryals-Cessna
Student
July 14, 2020
Great, great lady who will be sorely missed. I hope the memory of her light and love comforts the whole family during this time. Love you all and love Nana. Was lucky to have known her.
Angus H.
Friend
July 13, 2020
JANET so sorry for the loss of Your MOM....Ralph Sanford
Friend
July 12, 2020
Janet I am so very sorry for the loss of your Mama. I was so glad to see you and your Mama at the class reunion. Sending my love and prayers in the days to come. Jennifer
Jennifer Parramore
Friend
July 12, 2020
July 12, 2020
I grew up in the neighborhood with Mr. Buck and Ms. Betty...have been in their house many times over my childhood. I have such fond memories of Ms. Betty and being in her home. Janet and Roger, I am so sorry for your loss and I am lifting up Prayers for your entire family. Much love....Carolyn Peacock Poythress❤
Carolyn Poythress
Neighbor
July 11, 2020
Mrs . Register was my teacher {excellent) my co-worker (Quincy High School) and my friend (Betty became a good friend to Phil and me) She always had time to help everyone!!! She will be greatly missed!!! Love to family!!!!
Philip and Annette Eckstadt
Friend
July 10, 2020
I was so sorry to read about the loss of Ms. Register. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Register family.

Gwenn Godfrey
Crawfordville, FL
Gwenn Godfrey
Friend
