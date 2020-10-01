Betty Herron, 67, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020 in

Leon County. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of Mt Zion PB Church,

Quincy. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Bradwell Memorial Chapel in Quincy, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel. Survivors include her husband, Johnny Herron, Quincy; daughters, Bridget Jackson-Rollins (Bobby), Tallahassee and Shannon Herron, Quincy; sons, Gerard Herron (Adrinia), Tallahassee and Michael Herron (Nikki), Quincy; mother, Mary F. Kelly, Quincy; brothers, Claude Kelly, Jr, (Ilene), Quincy and Fred Kelly (Judy), Tallahassee; and sister, Lottie Fair (Marvin), Knightdale, NC.



