Bill Shaw, 80, of Quincy, Florida, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, in Bainbridge, Georgia. A faithful member of St. Matthew Primitive Baptist Church, 1455 Post Plant Road, Quincy, FL, and his funeral services will be held at 11 AM (EST) Saturday, September 28, 2019, with interment in the St. Matthew Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, September 27, 2019, from 3:00 – 6:00 PM (EST) at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Mr. Shaw leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters: Patricia Shaw, Jacqueline Byrd and Joetta Shaw; two sons: Charles Shaw (Jacqueline), Bobby Shaw (Mary); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives & friends.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2019