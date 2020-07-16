1/
Billy James Thomas
Mr. Billy James Thomas, 59 years of age, of Tallahassee, FL, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Wanda F. Thomas, Tallahassee, FL, one son, Johnathan Thomas (Rachel), West Palm Beach Garden, FL, three brothers, Henry Thomas (Jeanette), Tallahassee, FL, George Thomas, Willie Thomas, both of Quitman, GA, three sisters, Lillie Hollis, Mamie Curtis, both of Quitman, GA, Joyce Brooks (Charles), Dixie, GA. Visitation was from 3pm - 6 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life was at 11:00am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL and burial was at 12:00pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery, Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Thomas family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
JUL
13
Burial
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Memories & Condolences

July 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Wanda and their son Jonathan. Please know that you are in my prayers!
Gwendolyn Thomas
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sending my deepest heartfelt sympathy to my family. Know with assurance Weeping endureth for a night but joy cometh in the morning, and Earth has no sorrow Heaven cant heal. Much love! God bless!!!
Mattie Durham
Family
July 9, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Mattie Durham
July 9, 2020
Condolences and much love to you and Johnathan. As the days become weeks, weeks become years, lean on Jesus, He's the one that will see you through. Billy will be truly missed.
Linda Griffin
Family
July 9, 2020
Comfort Planter
Linda Griffin
July 9, 2020
Sending love and condolences to you and Johnathan auntie Wanda. Love you both
Lakeithia Gordon
Family
July 9, 2020
Wanda,
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ronica Walker
Friend
July 8, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Jacqueline Young
July 8, 2020
Felicia Coleman
Family
