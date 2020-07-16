Mr. Billy James Thomas, 59 years of age, of Tallahassee, FL, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his wife, Wanda F. Thomas, Tallahassee, FL, one son, Johnathan Thomas (Rachel), West Palm Beach Garden, FL, three brothers, Henry Thomas (Jeanette), Tallahassee, FL, George Thomas, Willie Thomas, both of Quitman, GA, three sisters, Lillie Hollis, Mamie Curtis, both of Quitman, GA, Joyce Brooks (Charles), Dixie, GA. Visitation was from 3pm - 6 pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life was at 11:00am, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL and burial was at 12:00pm, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tallahassee National Cemetery, Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Thomas family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store