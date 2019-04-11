Obituary Guest Book View Sign

B.M. 'Sonny' Bailey Jr.



B.M. "Sonny" Bailey, Jr. of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Tallahassee. Sonny was born in Blountstown to the late B.M. Bailey and Eron (Bracewell) Bailey and had lived in Quincy for many years. He was retired from the Department of Transportation as a civil engineer after 30 years of service and was a truck driver for several years after his retirement. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Quincy.

Sonny was preceded in death by his brothers, James Ellis Bailey and William A. Bailey.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years Martha Ann (White) Bailey; sons, Scott Jemison, Russell Dickey and his wife Sharlene and Kenneth Dickey and his wife Julie all of Tallahassee; his daughters, Dana Thrash and Andrea Bailey both of Crawfordville, Amy Bailey and her Fiancé Sean Ladwig of St. Marks, Florida and Michelle Brady and her husband Earl of Smith Creek; a brother, Joe Mike Bailey of Fountain and two sisters, Barbara Bailey and Dorthy Bailey both of Blountstown; 15 Grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren.

Services celebrating and honoring Sonny's life will be held 2:00 p.m. CT, April 6, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Reverend Todd Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Sycamore Cemetery Near Quincy. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services on Saturday at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers are accepted; however, contributions are preferred to Grace Baptist Church 5411 Greensboro Hwy, Quincy, FL 32351

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at

18034 Main Street N

Blountstown , FL 32424

(850) 674-5449 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Gadsden County Times on Apr. 11, 2019

