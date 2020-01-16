Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Gene Phillips. View Sign Service Information Lifesong Funerals & Cremations 20 S. Duval St Quincy , FL 32351 (850)-627-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobby Gene Phillips, 83, of Quincy, passed away on January 3, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ruth Phillips.



Bobby was born March 4, 1936 to Gordon and Hilma Phillips in the Sycamore Community. He was the oldest of two children. He worked in road construction and the construction of natural gas lines for many years and later retired from the City of Tallahassee as Construction Chief after 21 years.



Bobby was a member of the Quincy Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. His hope was in the resurrection as promised in John 5: 28,29. He served as Ministerial Servant for a time and also worked in a number of Kingdom Hall builds. He also assisted in the recovery work in Charleston, SC after Hurricane Hugo.



Other survivors include his sister, Ellen Potter of Sycamore; four daughters, Kimberly Whigham of Quincy; Elizabeth Phillips of Tallahassee; Kimberly Rogers of Tallahassee; Lisa McKell of Panama City; one son, Glen Phillips of Duluth, GA; six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Della Blatner.



A Memorial Service was be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Quincy, FL.



