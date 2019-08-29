QUINCY - Ms. Cassie F. Flowers, 102 years of age of Quincy, FL., departed this life on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 2PM - 7PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 11:00AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home Chapel on 1555 Pat Thomas Parkway, Quincy, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the FLOWERS family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 28, 2019