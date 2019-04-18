Charles Mathis

Charles Aron Mathis, 63, of Midway, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Tallahassee. He was a member of St. Peter AME Church in Midway where his service will be 11 AM Saturday, April 20, with burial in the Midway Community Cemetery. Viewing will be from 1 PM to 7 PM, Friday April 19, at Bradwell Mortuary in Quincy (850-627-2700). He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mathis of Midway; son, Donte Mathis of Havana; daughter, Joy Mathis of Tallahassee; step-children, Felisha Phillips of Midway, Shawntell Street (Tony) of Greensboro, Maurice Woodard Jr. and Alfred Denson Jr.; siblings, Sarah Gee of Midway, Johnnie Lamb of Midway, Hilda Jackson (George) of Tallahassee, Cynthia Herring of Midway, Johnathan Mathis (Linda) of Tallahassee, Tracy Mathis of Tallahassee ad Cecil Mathis of Tallahassee. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren.

