Chauncey Meridith Holloman
1975 - 2020
Chauncey Meridith Holloman, August 8, 1975-November 6, 2020
Chauncey Meridith Holloman, 45, entered the world along with his identical twin brother, Cedrick Miles Holloman, on August 8, 1975 . He transitioned to his Heavenly home on November 6, 2020. Chauncey leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Carol M. Holloman,Tallahassee, FL; his son, Cameron Makhi Holloman and his son's devoted mother, Shantrell Calvy-Holloman, Fredrick, Maryland. He also leaves his sibling: Carla M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; Charles M. Holloman, II (Chira), Tampa, FL; and Cedrick M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Holloman, Sr. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Quincy, Florida at 2:00p.m.-6:00p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Holloman family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. It was a joy working with you in the FAMU Registrar Office. The Lord will continue to bless your family's life.
Janet E. Gary-Johnson
Coworker
November 12, 2020
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Monica Howell
Classmate
November 12, 2020
Chauncey was such a joy to be around. May God continue to be all you need him to be at this time and forever. My prayers are with you all.
Shereka Hutley
Friend
November 12, 2020
In loving memory of a joyful person. He will be missed. My prayers are with you all.
Shereka Hutley
Friend
November 12, 2020
November 12, 2020
The joy Chauncey brought to our lives will not be forgotten. Please know you are in our thoughts, and in our hearts.
Teneka Turner
Friend
November 12, 2020
Chauncey,
You definitely we're a great friend! You will be deeply missed!

-Alexis
MaKayla A. Peterson
Friend
November 11, 2020
From your high school classmates of the Class of 1993, we love you and you will be GREATLY missed. Our class will forever now have a void because you dear Chauncey could never be replaced. The prayers, thoughts and support of your classmates are with you Cedric and your family.
#AmosPGodbyHighclassof1993
Curtisha Randolph
Classmate
November 11, 2020
Chauncey,
You were always a good friend! You will be greatly missed Brother!
Joe Bass
Friend
November 11, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your passing so early in life. You were a dear sweet friend and you will be missed. My heart is sad. I pray for peace and comfort to your friends and family you leave behind. RIP my childhood friend -Adrienne
Adrienne Daisernia
Friend
November 11, 2020
