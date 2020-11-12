Chauncey Meridith Holloman, August 8, 1975-November 6, 2020

Chauncey Meridith Holloman, 45, entered the world along with his identical twin brother, Cedrick Miles Holloman, on August 8, 1975 . He transitioned to his Heavenly home on November 6, 2020. Chauncey leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Carol M. Holloman,Tallahassee, FL; his son, Cameron Makhi Holloman and his son's devoted mother, Shantrell Calvy-Holloman, Fredrick, Maryland. He also leaves his sibling: Carla M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; Charles M. Holloman, II (Chira), Tampa, FL; and Cedrick M. Holloman, Tallahassee, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Holloman, Sr. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Quincy, Florida at 2:00p.m.-6:00p.m. A private family service will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Holloman family.



