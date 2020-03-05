Christine Roberts Simmons, 82, of Quincy, Florida transitioned on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM (EST) Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. James AME Church, 514 S. 11th Street, Quincy, FL 32351 with burial at Williams Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3:00 – 6:00 PM (EST) at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by two sons: Johnny (Juanita) Simmons, Jr; and Terrance Simmons; four daughters: Lisa Jackson, Shewanda Sanders-Wood (Lewis Wood, Sr.), Jennifer Sanders, and Jacqueline Simmons; two brothers: James (Diane) Roberts and John (Delores) Roberts; two god-daughters: Barbara Hinson and Darryl Johnson, seventeen grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Mar. 5 to Apr. 4, 2020