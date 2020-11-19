Christopher Shinar Ward, 48, a resident of Leon County, Florida, transitioned on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will take place 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary, 116 West Jefferson St., Quincy (627-5700).
He is survived by his wife, Diana Ward, Mother, Lenora Ward; Father: Charles Ward; Daughters, Crishundria Ward, Shaqwaundria, Daydriana Hunter, son: Martinez Hardy III, ; Brother, Onterrio Ward; Grandchildren: Zion Harrison and Zamira Harrison; Mother-In-Law: Sarah Canty(Theodus), Father-In-Law: Freeman Hunter Sr., Brother-In-Law: Freeman Hunter Jr., Charles Hunter, Kelvin Hunter, Sister-In-Law: Deloris Hunter and a host of Loving and Caring family and friends.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700Reedhallmortuary91@gmail.comwww.reedhallmortuary.com