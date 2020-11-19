1/1
Christopher Shinar Ward
Christopher Shinar Ward, 48, a resident of Leon County, Florida, transitioned on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Graveside services will take place 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary, 116 West Jefferson St., Quincy (627-5700).
He is survived by his wife, Diana Ward, Mother, Lenora Ward; Father: Charles Ward; Daughters, Crishundria Ward, Shaqwaundria, Daydriana Hunter, son: Martinez Hardy III, ; Brother, Onterrio Ward; Grandchildren: Zion Harrison and Zamira Harrison; Mother-In-Law: Sarah Canty(Theodus), Father-In-Law: Freeman Hunter Sr., Brother-In-Law: Freeman Hunter Jr., Charles Hunter, Kelvin Hunter, Sister-In-Law: Deloris Hunter and a host of Loving and Caring family and friends.
Services Entrusted to:
Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
Reedhallmortuary91@gmail.com
www.reedhallmortuary.com

Published in Gadsden County Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Reed & Hall Mortuary
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed & Hall Mortuary
116 W Jefferson St.
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-5700
November 19, 2020
To the ward family there are no words that can describe your loss but we are finding Comfort hug and healing prayers for you I know words will never wipe away your tears and hug they may not ease the pain but hold on to your memory because they will forever remain Our love and thoughts are with you Our deepest condolences

Ruby Anderson and family
Rest On That Higher Mountain
Ruby Anderson
Friend
November 18, 2020
Sending our condolences. We can't express your pain but knowing your love one he was a privileged and a blessing to the both of us he was a dear friend his laughter and kind heart will be missed by many but never forgotten May your soul rest on the higher mountain
Beverlyn Carter
&
Keith Clayton
Beverlyn Carter
Friend
