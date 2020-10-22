1/
Clarence Butler
Clarence Butler 75, of Quincy, Florida transitioned from Labor to Reward on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Florine B. Butler, two daughters Marzette {Henry} Copeland of Chattahoochee, FL, and Regina E. Butler of Quincy, FL, two grandchildren Megan Butler of Tampa, FL, Joshua Butler-Holt of Tallahassee, FL and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:00AM until 7:00PM. Graveside Services are scheduled for 9:00AM, October 21, 2020 at Mt. Calvary PB Church Cemetery in the Robertsville Community {Quincy}, FL. Evans Funeral Home located at 110 South 9th Street in Quincy is in charge of all arrangements.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
