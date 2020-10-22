Clarence Butler 75, of Quincy, Florida transitioned from Labor to Reward on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mrs. Florine B. Butler, two daughters Marzette {Henry} Copeland of Chattahoochee, FL, and Regina E. Butler of Quincy, FL, two grandchildren Megan Butler of Tampa, FL, Joshua Butler-Holt of Tallahassee, FL and a host of nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:00AM until 7:00PM. Graveside Services are scheduled for 9:00AM, October 21, 2020 at Mt. Calvary PB Church Cemetery in the Robertsville Community {Quincy}, FL. Evans Funeral Home located at 110 South 9th Street in Quincy is in charge of all arrangements.

