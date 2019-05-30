Daisy Lee Williams Anderson, 79, of Quincy, transitioned Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Steward Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, 85 Woodward Road in Quincy, with burial at Mt. Hosea Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Reed and Hall Mortuary.
Mother Anderson is survived by two sons, William H. Anderson and Ray Anderson; six daughters, Sharon Ann Roberts, Shelia L. Lewis, Phyllis L. Andrews, Bridgette (Rico) Jefferson, Joyce Anderson and Stephanie (Timothy) Riley; one sister, Rudean Martin; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren and a hosts of other sorrowing relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos Williams and Henrietta Rittman Williams; and son, Michael J. Anderson.
Services entrusted to Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp., 116 West Jefferson St. in Quincy.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 30, 2019