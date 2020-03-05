Darrell Leonard McMullen

Obituary
Darrell Leonard McMullen, Sr., 65, of Quincy, Florida departed this life on February 26, 2020 at
home surrounded by family. A native of Gadsden County, he was a member of Pentecostal
Church of Jesus Christ Gospel Ministry. Services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at
Pentecostal in Quincy. Viewing-visitation will be 3 pm to 7 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at
Bradwell Mortuary.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy McMullen, Quincy; sons Darrell McMullen, Jr. and Willie
James McMullen, Quincy; mother, Bishop Marionette McMullen Bryant, Quincy; sisters, Pastor
Sharon Smiley Gainous, Cathy King (Henry) and Veronica Davis (Jeffery) all of Quincy;
brothers, Ronald Gordon, Sr. (Elouise), Sylvester Henderson (Sylvia), Timothy Bryant all of
Quincy and James Shaw, Jr. (Kreshawn), Tallahassee; grandaughters; Brandi McMullen,
Tallahassee and De'Asia McMullen, Quincy; great grandson, Triston Harrell, Tallahassee.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Mar. 5 to Apr. 4, 2020
