DAVID CHARLES, known as "D.C." died on July 10, 2019 in Quincy, Florida. He was the eldest son of Mrs. Thelma Robinson. He graduated from Carter-Parramore High School in 1966, then went into the Army where he fought in the Vietnam war and received a purple heart and a half dozen medals. Unfortunately, he was exposed to Agent Orange in the military service. He was honorably discharged and became a service-connected disable veteran.
The arrangements have been entrusted to Ivey Funeral Home, Highway 12, and Quincy, Florida. The Celebration of life Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. James AME Church, 514 S. 11th Street, Quincy, Florida. Viewing will be on Friday, July 19 beginning at 1pm at the funeral home and will be from 9:00-11:00 am at the church.
DAVID CHARLES is survived by his only child, Elder CALVIN R. ROBINSON (DeAnn), grandchildren: Chevarus T. Robinson (Sashe), Jatives Moate, Kavoza R. Robinson; Rodima J. Robinson (Cheyann), Ashunti N. Robinson and J'Mychael D. Jones. Two great grandchildren, Calvin R. Robinson, III and Noah R. Robinson. He is also survived by his siblings, Lillian Smith McGriff, Robert Peoples, Marva A. Davis Jones (Matthew), and Gregory L. Kenon, Sr. (Charlene). His baby brother, Anthony Wayne Kenon predeceased him. He had many devoted nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and friends, including Connie Amedei, Willie Mae Robinson, Shirley Daniels, Ernest Barkley and Johnny Burns.
Published in Gadsden County Times from July 18 to Aug. 17, 2019