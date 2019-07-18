Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ivey Funeral Home 750 Havana Hwy Quincy , FL 32351 (850)-627-1956 Visitation 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Funeral service 11:00 AM St. James AME Church Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID CHARLES, known as "D.C." died on July 10, 2019 in Quincy, Florida. He was the eldest son of Mrs. Thelma Robinson. He graduated from Carter-Parramore High School in 1966, then went into the Army where he fought in the Vietnam war and received a purple heart and a half dozen medals. Unfortunately, he was exposed to Agent Orange in the military service. He was honorably discharged and became a service-connected disable veteran.

The arrangements have been entrusted to Ivey Funeral Home, Highway 12, and Quincy, Florida. The Celebration of life Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. James AME Church, 514 S. 11th Street, Quincy, Florida. Viewing will be on Friday, July 19 beginning at 1pm at the funeral home and will be from 9:00-11:00 am at the church.

DAVID CHARLES is survived by his only child, Elder CALVIN R. ROBINSON (DeAnn), grandchildren: Chevarus T. Robinson (Sashe), Jatives Moate, Kavoza R. Robinson; Rodima J. Robinson (Cheyann), Ashunti N. Robinson and J'Mychael D. Jones. Two great grandchildren, Calvin R. Robinson, III and Noah R. Robinson. He is also survived by his siblings, Lillian Smith McGriff, Robert Peoples, Marva A. Davis Jones (Matthew), and Gregory L. Kenon, Sr. (Charlene). His baby brother, Anthony Wayne Kenon predeceased him. He had many devoted nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and friends, including Connie Amedei, Willie Mae Robinson, Shirley Daniels, Ernest Barkley and Johnny Burns.

DAVID CHARLES, known as "D.C." died on July 10, 2019 in Quincy, Florida. He was the eldest son of Mrs. Thelma Robinson. He graduated from Carter-Parramore High School in 1966, then went into the Army where he fought in the Vietnam war and received a purple heart and a half dozen medals. Unfortunately, he was exposed to Agent Orange in the military service. He was honorably discharged and became a service-connected disable veteran.The arrangements have been entrusted to Ivey Funeral Home, Highway 12, and Quincy, Florida. The Celebration of life Services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. James AME Church, 514 S. 11th Street, Quincy, Florida. Viewing will be on Friday, July 19 beginning at 1pm at the funeral home and will be from 9:00-11:00 am at the church.DAVID CHARLES is survived by his only child, Elder CALVIN R. ROBINSON (DeAnn), grandchildren: Chevarus T. Robinson (Sashe), Jatives Moate, Kavoza R. Robinson; Rodima J. Robinson (Cheyann), Ashunti N. Robinson and J'Mychael D. Jones. Two great grandchildren, Calvin R. Robinson, III and Noah R. Robinson. He is also survived by his siblings, Lillian Smith McGriff, Robert Peoples, Marva A. Davis Jones (Matthew), and Gregory L. Kenon, Sr. (Charlene). His baby brother, Anthony Wayne Kenon predeceased him. He had many devoted nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and friends, including Connie Amedei, Willie Mae Robinson, Shirley Daniels, Ernest Barkley and Johnny Burns. Published in Gadsden County Times from July 18 to Aug. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Gadsden County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close