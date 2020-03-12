De'Vontez Tywon Lanier

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
De'Vontez Tywon Lanier, 19, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Quincy, Florida. Celebration of Life will be 11:00 (EST) Saturday, March 14, 2020 at West Gadsden Middle School, 200 Providence Road, Quincy, FL, with burial at St. Paul PB Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Morturay.

Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700
Published in Gadsden County Times from Mar. 12 to Apr. 11, 2020
