QUINCY - Ms. Deanna Marie Nelems, 60 years of age, of Quincy, Florida, departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one daughter, Yeshica Williams (Terrance), Quincy, FL, one brother, Charles Nelems, Melbourne, FL, one sister, Shirley Monroe, Quincy, FL and 4 grands. Visitation was Friday, April 19, 2019 from 2 pm - 6 pm at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was, 2:00 pm., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Greater Bethel M.B. Church, Chattahoochee, FL with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the Nelems family.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Apr. 25, 2019
