Deloris Ann Baxter, 72, of Quincy, FL passed away Tuesday, January 29, 2020. Viewing will be held at the Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at Deliverance Temple in the Hardaway community. She leaves to cherish a lifetime of love and precious memories her husband: David Baxter, Jr. and her children: Anthony Barnes (Yolanda), Angela Baxter, Veronica Baxter, Stephanie Baxter, LaKacha Baxter, Derrick Baxter and DeAndria Jackson (Ronterrius). Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home of Chattahoochee, FL are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Feb. 6 to Mar. 5, 2020