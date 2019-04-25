Diane Price
QUINCY - Ms. Diane Price, 53 years of age of Quincy, FL, departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Tallahassee, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: two sons, Gatavius Price, Atlanta, GA, Torrel Preston, Quincy, FL, mother, Nellie Ruth Price, Quincy, FL, father, Dan Ford, Sr., Quincy, FL, one brother, Dan Ford, Jr., Quincy, FL. Visitation was from 2 PM - 6 PM, Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Mortuary. A celebration of life was held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim P.B. Church with burial at Church's Cemetery on Highbridge Rd., Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Price family.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Apr. 25, 2019