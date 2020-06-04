Doris Sykes Chandler
Doris Sykes Chandler, age 96, of Quincy, Florida, went Home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born December 29, 1923 in Bristol, Florida, the second child of JD and Susie Johnson Sykes.

Doris was a graduate of Liberty County High School. She was a military wife for twenty years as her husband, J. Robert Chandler, served in the U.S. Navy. They returned to Quincy, Florida to open their business, Chandler's Hamburgers. Doris managed the business until 2006 when she retired and moved to Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chandler, her daughter Sherry Chandler Smith, her son, Bob Chandler, a grandson and great-grandson. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Mark) of Gardendale, Alabama; her son, Scotty (Beverly) of Panama City Beach, Florida; her son, Shelly (Carole) of Bonifay, Florida; her son-in-law, Jerry Smith (Dwain) of Quincy; and her daughter-in-law, Robbie Susan Chandler, also of Quincy. Her brothers, Watson Sykes and JD Sykes also preceded her in death. She is survived by a loving sister-in-law, Belle Sykes, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside celebration will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. Memorial gifts may be given to Quincy First Baptist Church, 210 West Washington Street, Quincy, Florida 32351.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 1, 2020
I have such fond memories of Mrs. Chandler. She was loving mother to her kids and was hard working lady. Always saw her up at Chandler's working with her kids and teaching them hard work ethic. She was loving woman. Never saw her when she wasn't smiling. She will truly be missed. Praying for all of the family
Melissa Ryals-Cessna
Friend
May 31, 2020
Happy to be her daughter! I love you, mom!
Debbie Harrison
Daughter
May 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Jimmy and I are praying for Gods comfort. We live at Lake Seminole a street over from Mrs. Chandlers home. We had only seen her a few times and she was a lovely lady. I am sure she will be missed by all her family and friends. May God bless each of you.
In Christian love,
Jimmy and Judy Cook
Jimmy and Judy Cook
Friend
