Dorothy Dennis, 75, of Quincy, departed this life Monday, June 17, 2019, in Quincy.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories one son, Henry Dennis Jr. (Sophia) and one daughter, Daisy Dennis, both of Quincy; three brothers, Pastor Robert James Lovett (Carol), Lance Lovett and Todd Lovett (Mona), all of Rochester, N.Y.; two sisters, Brenda Shaw (Jim) and Bridgette Lovett, both of Rochester, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Greater Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Quincy with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy.
Williams Funeral Home of Quincy will be providing the services for the Dennis family.
