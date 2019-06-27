Dorothy Dennis

Guest Book
  • "My prayers and condolences to the family. Praying that God..."
    - Wytonia Dennis
  • "GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY."
  • "To the Dennis Family, Mrs. Dennis was a beautiful person..."
  • "To the family, Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal...."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - TIiwanna Bradwell-Shannon
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church
Quincy, FL
Obituary
Dorothy Dennis, 75, of Quincy, departed this life Monday, June 17, 2019, in Quincy.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories one son, Henry Dennis Jr. (Sophia) and one daughter, Daisy Dennis, both of Quincy; three brothers, Pastor Robert James Lovett (Carol), Lance Lovett and Todd Lovett (Mona), all of Rochester, N.Y.; two sisters, Brenda Shaw (Jim) and Bridgette Lovett, both of Rochester, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at the mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Greater Tanner Chapel A.M.E. Church in Quincy with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery in Quincy.
Williams Funeral Home of Quincy will be providing the services for the Dennis family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from June 28 to July 27, 2019
