Dr. Catherine D. Jackson, 66, a resident of Gadsden County, Florida, transitioned on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services will take place 12:00 PM (EST), Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.A graduate of James A. Shanks High in Quincy, Florida, Dr. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History with a Minor in Music and Art from Stillman College in Alabama. She also holds two (2) Associate of Science degrees, and a Doctorate degree in Divinity.Dr. Jackson was employed by the Gadsden County Public Schools for 30 years. She served as a teacher, director of the majorette and flag corps, sponsor of shadowing officials' day where students spent the day shadowing the sheriff, supervisor of elections, clerk of court and local attorney. She was also employed as a paralegal by her friend and mentor, Attorney Marva Davis for several years. After retiring, Dr. Jackson became a self-employed paralegal and business owner. She was a literacy volunteer and worked in numerous community projects working with youth.Dr. Jackson loved reading and writing. She is the author of two books, "What Happened to My Homework" and "Gadsden County Black History".Dr. Jackson is a member of First Elizabeth M.B. Church, Quincy where she served as church historian, an usher and missionary. She is a member of Tau Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, the National Association of University Women, and the Gadsden County Democratic Women's Club. She is one of the founders of the Gadsden County Black Heritage, Culture and Education Organization, and was honored as "An Educator of Excellence" in 2017 and as a "Gadsden Author" in 2019.Dr. Jackson is the daughter of Edna Barnes (Quincy) and the late John Jackson (Quincy). She is also survived by three sisters: Pirginia Johnson (Willie), Barbie Jackson and Linda Gilyard all of Quincy, FL; and brother: Larry Bridges of Quincy, FL; two godsons: Antonio Shaw and Demetrice Gee of Quincy, FL, along with a host of family and friends.Dr. Jackson was preceded in death by her brother, Donnell Jackson.Services Entrusted to:Reed & Hall Mortuary Corp, 116 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351 (850) 627-5700