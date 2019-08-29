Dr. Iwan D. Teare
July 24, 1931 – August 22, 2019
Funeral services for Dr. Iwan D. Teare, 88, of Cairo, GA, are at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Cairo, GA. President Charlie Butler will officiate. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Cairo, GA. Dr. Teare passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA, on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Active pallbearers will be Gary Boynton, Rob Boynton, Tyler Boynton, Abe Hall and Brody Teare.
Dr. Teare was born on July 24, 1931, in Moscow, ID, to the late Mylrea Teare and Crystal Atkinson Teare. He was married for over 60 years to Claudia Joy Teare, who preceded him in death on April 23, 2015. He earned his Doctorate in Agriculture and worked for the University of Florida until his retirement. Dr. Teare was active in music and theatre in Quincy, FL and Cairo. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Thomasville.
Survivors include: daughter, Kelly Hall (Abe) of Cairo, GA; sons, Steven Teare (Terrie) of Palouse, ID, Bradley Teare of Providence, UT, Kurtis Teare (Mary) of Ankeny, IA; 17 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Beasley of Washington State; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife; daughter-in-law, Deb Teare.
Memorials may be made in Dr. Teare's memory to: , https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
The family will receive friends at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cairo on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 29 to Sept. 28, 2019