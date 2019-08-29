Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Robert H. Bryant. View Sign Service Information Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy 18300 Blue Star Hwy Quincy , FL 32353 (850)-627-3700 Viewing 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy 18300 Blue Star Hwy Quincy , FL 32353 View Map Wake 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy 18300 Blue Star Hwy Quincy , FL 32353 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM St. John Church of God in Christ 3490 Bainbridge Highway Quincy , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Robert H. Bryant, 90, a retired Gadsden County educator, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Tallahassee. He was a highly respected and honored educator and former public school administrator in the state of Florida. A native of Marion County, Bryant made an indelible mark on and for Gadsden County- as the first African-American elected as school superintendent in the state of Florida. He progressed through the ranks from being a teacher, assistant principal, and principal, assistant superintendent, district superintendent and school board member. Upon his retirement, he served as an advisory to and board member of the Professional Educators Network of Florida.



Dr. Bryant received many special awards and recognition for his achievements in the field of education, including the Bethune Cookman College Pinnacle Award and the NAACP Black Achievers Award. In addition, Dr. Bryant served on the Teacher Assistance Corp (TAC) at the United States Department of Education.



Service to his community has been a commitment throughout his career. He served on the boards of directors for the Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce, Gadsden County Memorial Hospital, Quincy Telephone Company and as a charter member for Gadsden County Primary Care Center, the Gadsden County Men of Action and the Chi Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. On April 4, 2013, the Gadsden County District Transportation Facility was named in Dr. Bryant's honor.



Dr. Bryant was a Korean War, having served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army. He completed his undergraduate degree at Bethune College in 1957 and later a Masters degree from New York University. He also received a Doctorate of Laws from Bethune-Cookman.



Recognizing that only the things we do for Christ will last, Dr. Bryant served tirelessly as a member and trustee of the Mt. Calvary Primitive Baptist Church, always lending support and being an advocate for youth and young adults. He served as Assistant Sunday School Teacher for the adult class, Church Treasurer, Building Committee Chairman and wherever he could be of assistance.





Cherishing his legacy and memories are his daughters: Cynthia B. Prince of Ocala and Debra B. Parks of Atlanta, GA; one sister, Juanita E. Thompson of Providence, RI; three grandchildren, Bryan Parks and Brandon Parks, both of Atlanta, GA and Shanda Salaam of Cromwell, CT; six great-grandchildren; two nephews, Eric Sanders of Fresno, CA and Elmore Thompson of Providence, RI; three nieces, Erica Sanders of Orlando, Lorissa Clark of Atlanta, GA and Anita Thompson of Providence, RI; a great niece, Sandria Monroe and a host of cousins and friends.



Funeral service will be 1 PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the St. John Church of God in Christ, 3490 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy, with interment in the Mt. Calvary Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be from 3 PM to 8 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary, with his wake service from 6 PM to 8 PM.



