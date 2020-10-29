1/
Dwight O Watson
Dwight O. Watson 58 of Midway journeyed from Labor to Reward on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Graveside service will be 12:00pm 0ctober 30, 2020 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery with honors. Cherishing his memory, a loving wife, Margaret D. Watson, one son, Jordan Watson two, daughters Chalasia Waton all of Midway, FL and Chumyia Watson of Ft. Campbell, Ky, his parents David M. and Elease K. Watson, one sister, Anita M. Watson and two brothers Thomas R. Watson all of Midway, FL and David J. (LaKeisha) Watson Jr of Tallahassee, Fl one God Brother Lee V. Evans Tallahassee, FL. a host of aunts, brother-in laws, sister- in laws, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00am until 3:00pm at Evans Funeral Home located in Quincy, FL and from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at St. Luke PB Church in Midway, FL

Published in Gadsden County Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home, LLC
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Luke PB Church
OCT
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
