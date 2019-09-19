Earline Davis, 72, of Quincy, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Tallahassee. Services
will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21 at Tanner Chapel AME Church in Quincy, with
burial at St James Cemetery in Sycamore. Visitation for friends will be from 4:00 p.m to 7:00
p.m. Friday, September 20 at Bradwell Mortuary.
She is survived by sons, Willie J Davis, Jr. (Veronica), Tommy L. Davis, Sr. (Debra), Tyrone
Davis (Tammy), Avery Davis, and Eric Davis, Sr.; daughters Betty A. Davis, Rhonda Reed, and
Tracye Davis; brother Dr. Marvin Smith (Mary); sisters Willie J. Vickers and Betty J. Wright;
sisters-in law Mary B. Smith and Donna Smith; 21 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the services (850-327-3700).
Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 19 to Oct. 18, 2019