Eddie Woodward, 72, of Thomasville, Ga passed away at Archbold Medical Center on February 21, 2019.
Eddie, son of Cole and Bernice Woodward, was born October 10, 1946 in Quincy, FL where he served for 22 years as a police officer, retiring as a lieutenant. He also served his country in the National Guard.
Eddie was a member of the Baptist faith. He cherished his time with his granddaughters and welcomed his first grandson a short time ago. His greatest role was being their Papa. They were the light of his life and and the joy in his heart. He instilled in them the desire to put others first and to serve with your whole heart. He was everyones handyman and enjoyed helping those in need. He was an adoring husband, caring father and loving brother serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne; his parents, Cole and Bernice. Eddie was survived by siblings, Roslyn, Charles (Alice) Woodward and Jimmy (Penny) Woodward; daughter Jessica (Ward); grandchildren Madison, Savannah, Annabelle and Penn Haddon; nieces and nephews Kristin, Melanie, Finley, Alison, Blake and Brooks.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. with visitation at 2:00 on February 25, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 700 Timberlane Rd. Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Feb. 28, 2019