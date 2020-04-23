Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Geiger Tully Woodward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Geiger Tully Woodward

Tallahassee – Elaine Woodward passed away peacefully on April 3rd at the age of 88. She was born on March 5th, 1932 in Washington, DC to Audrey and O.T. Geiger. Elaine grew up in North Alabama and St. Andrews, Florida where she attended Bay High School. She then attended Florida State University on a scholarship where she received a degree in Early Childhood Education and was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and the Flying High Circus. It was here that she met her first husband, Jim Tully, a Korean war veteran who was attending FSU on the G.I. Bill. While he finished college, she opened Elaine's Nursery School in their backyard cottage. She continued to run the preschool for 9 years while he began his real estate business. They started their family of three daughters and then built a new home on Charles Court in 1963. She and Jimmy spent their time lovingly raising their three girls at home and at their cottage on Alligator Point. In 1972, Elaine opened The Wickery, a popular antiques, wicker, and craft store in an old barn in Bradfordville. Her store brought much joy to Tallahassee residents for 17 years, especially during the Christmas season. It was during this time that she lost her husband of 25 years, Jimmy, to cancer. Twelve years after his death, she met and married Bob Woodward of Quincy and was married to him for 30 years. She and Bob enjoyed traveling, shopping for antiques, and time spent at their beach cottage on Alligator Point and their cabin in Dahlonega.

Elaine was very involved in her church and community organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Leon County Literacy Program, Tallahassee Garden Club, and Church of the Advent's Flower Guild. In 2010, she started a scholarship for FSU's Flying High Circus, making it possible for students to enjoy and grow in an environment that she loved deeply. Besides time spent with her family and friends, she had a passion for gardening, painting, reading, and traveling. Her home was always an epicenter of love and laughter, where everyone was welcomed with a smile and a hug. She will be greatly missed by all who had the good fortune to know her.

Elaine was preceded in death by her first husband, James C. Tully, and her granddaughter, Audrey Texanne Salmon. She is survived by her second husband, Robert D. Woodward, her three daughters, Merri Katherine Tully (Helen Levine), Lynn Tully Salmon, and Terri Tully Cruz (Reinier Cruz), two grandsons, Joshua Tully Cruz and August Salmon (Julianne Michaels), and a great grandson, Oakley Michaels. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Katherine Woodward, David Woodward (Ellen), and Mayo Woodward (Jenny) and their respective children, Leigh, Rob, Will, Challen, Josh, Wood, Reid, and Kate.

Elaine also wanted to give special recognition to the Visiting Angels of Tallahassee and Big Bend Hospice for the comfort and care they provided her.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elaine Tully Woodward FSU Circus Scholarship Fund at





Published in Gadsden County Times from Apr. 23 to May 22, 2020

