Elder Alphonso Lee Francis, 60 years of age of, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his fiancee/caregiver, Tawana Monroe; his children, Jerod Francis, Alphonso Francis, Jr, Natasha Francis Scott, two sisters, Betty Kenon/Caregiver (Bernard), Dorothy Francis, two brothers, Sandy (Brenda) Francis, Jr, Levon Francis. Visitation from 2pm - 6pm, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 1:00pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Francis family.
Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.