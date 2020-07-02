1/1
Elder Alphonso Lee Francis
Elder Alphonso Lee Francis, 60 years of age of, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Quincy, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his fiancee/caregiver, Tawana Monroe; his children, Jerod Francis, Alphonso Francis, Jr, Natasha Francis Scott, two sisters, Betty Kenon/Caregiver (Bernard), Dorothy Francis, two brothers, Sandy (Brenda) Francis, Jr, Levon Francis. Visitation from 2pm - 6pm, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL. A celebration of life will be 1:00pm, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home will be providing the service for the Francis family.

Published in Gadsden County Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Sunnyvale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
