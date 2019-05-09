Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Woodward Fleming. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Gravely Woodward Fleming



Eleanor Woodward Fleming, of Quincy, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Eleanor was born in Miami, Florida on March 29, 1935 to Gertrude Lyon Mayo and Louis Overton Gravely, Jr. She led a charmed youth, spending many hours with her beloved grandparents, Nora Newsom, and Nathan Mayo at their home in Summerfield, Florida. Eleanor graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida and attended Wesleyan College. She married Robert Davidson (Bob) Woodward III and graduated from Florida State University. She and Bob made their home in Ocala for many years before they moved to Quincy, her adopted home. Upon the birth of her third child, Eleanor returned to Florida State and graduated with a Masters in Audiology and Speech Pathology, the same month her eldest child graduated from high school. She worked for the Gadsden County School System for decades, first as a speech pathologist and then as a social worker, the job many people say she was born to do. Eleanor reconnected with her high school classmate, Walter Fleming, and they were married in 1990. Upon retirement, Eleanor enjoyed her with work with Open Door Adoption, and as a hospital volunteer, her association with St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Colonial Dames of America, Pilot Club International, tending her beautiful garden, and nurturing many individuals in Gadsden County. Eleanor lived her life to the fullest and never met a stranger. Her genuine kindness and compassion to everyone will always be remembered. Her husband, Walt, predeceases her. Her survivors include Katherine Woodward, David Woodward (Ellen), Mayo Woodward (Jenny), Carol Holland (Jim), Joe Fleming, Bob Woodward and twelve grandchildren. The family will receive visitors at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Quincy on Friday, May 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 am. Memorial donations in memory of Eleanor Fleming can be made to: Gadsden Arts Center: Artzone, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Quincy or Big Bend Hospice, Gadsden County.

Published in Gadsden County Times on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Gadsden County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close