|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Graddy.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mrs. Elizabeth Graddy, 71 years of age, of Quincy, FL,departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Lamar Graddy, Quincy, FL, two sons, Lamar Graddy, Christopher L. Graddy(Annie), both of Quincy, FL, one daughter, Tammy Graddy-Ceasor(Marcus), Chattahoochee, FL, four brothers, Willie James Mason, Chattahoochee, FL, Jimmy Lee Mason, Charleston Young, Dennis Yon, all of Quincy, FL, five sisters, Frances Davis, Quincy, FL, Evangelist Betty Graham(James), Jersey City, N.J., Reatha Johnson, Ruthie Green, Clydie Young(Bennie), all of Quincy, FL, 18 grands; 9 great-grands. Visitation was Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2PM - 7PM at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of live was 11:00AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mary M.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Greensboro Community Cemetery, Greensboro, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the GRADDY family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 8 to Sept. 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|