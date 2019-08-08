Elizabeth Graddy

Mrs. Elizabeth Graddy, 71 years of age, of Quincy, FL,departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: her husband, Lamar Graddy, Quincy, FL, two sons, Lamar Graddy, Christopher L. Graddy(Annie), both of Quincy, FL, one daughter, Tammy Graddy-Ceasor(Marcus), Chattahoochee, FL, four brothers, Willie James Mason, Chattahoochee, FL, Jimmy Lee Mason, Charleston Young, Dennis Yon, all of Quincy, FL, five sisters, Frances Davis, Quincy, FL, Evangelist Betty Graham(James), Jersey City, N.J., Reatha Johnson, Ruthie Green, Clydie Young(Bennie), all of Quincy, FL, 18 grands; 9 great-grands. Visitation was Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2PM - 7PM at the Mortuary, Quincy, FL. A celebration of live was 11:00AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mary M.B. Church, Quincy, FL with burial at Greensboro Community Cemetery, Greensboro, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida provided the service for the GRADDY family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Aug. 8 to Sept. 7, 2019
