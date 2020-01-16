Deaconess Ethel C. Smith, 93, of Havana, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of her life will take place at 11 AM (EST) Saturday, January 18, 2020, Mt. Zion AME Church, 223 Mt. Zion AME Church Road, Havana, FL, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, January 17, 2020, from 2:00 – 6:00 PM (EST) at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
Mrs. Smith leaves to cherish her precious memories, one son: Jerome (Mary) Smith; four daughters: Nettie Harrell, Deborah (Larry) Snell, Margaret (Michael) Johnson, and Lethara (Samuel) Millner; one sister: Merdis Duncan; three children she raised: Demeatrice Johnson, Shiouphonda Smith, and Shiolonda Smith, along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other sorrowing relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Prince and Margaret Comer; husband: Robert Smith, Jr.; son: Sunset Smith; brother: Willie C. Comer; and sisters: Johnnie Felts and Maggie Price.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Jan. 16 to Feb. 15, 2020