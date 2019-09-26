Meadows Funeral Home of Albany, Inc.
September 24, 2019
Etheleen Byrd
Ms. Etheleen Byrd, 62, affectionately known as Babysister, of Quincy, Florida and formerly of Newton, Georgia departed this life Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. from the Mt. Calvary Primitive Baptist Church, 7095 Bainbridge Highway, Quincy, Florida. Elder Charles Colson is the pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church, Highway 37, Newton, Georgia. Her remains will lie in state at the church Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour. The family will receive relatives and friends at 1000 Tyler Sanders Road, Quincy, Florida. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
Published in Gadsden County Times from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2019