Etta Jean Colston

Guest Book
  • "As you go through your time of loosing a sweet family..."
  • "May God Bless You as you go through the next months. ..."
    - Jean Trim
  • "As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken..."
  • "Deepest condolences to my family in the passing of my aunt,..."
    - Ellen Donald-Harris
  • "My condolences to the Colston Family. Mrs. Colston was..."
    - Leilani McWilliams
Service Information
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL
32351
(850)-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Arnett Chapel AME Church
Quincy, FL
Obituary
Etta Jean Colston
Etta Jean Colston, 95, of Quincy, departed this life Monday, June 17, 2019, in Tallahassee.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories one daughter, Carolyn Collins (Arthur) of Tallahassee; one grandson, Arthur Collins Jr. (Angel) of Orlando; one granddaughter, Natalie Davis of Tallahassee; two sisters, Marilyn Harris of Tallahassee, and Lizzie Mae Ford of Miami; one brother, John Louis Mack of Detroit; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Arnett Chapel A.M.E. Church in Quincy with burial at Seaboard Cemetery on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Quincy.
Williams Funeral Home of Quincy will be providing the service for the Colston family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from June 28 to July 27, 2019
