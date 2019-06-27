Etta Jean Colston
Etta Jean Colston, 95, of Quincy, departed this life Monday, June 17, 2019, in Tallahassee.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories one daughter, Carolyn Collins (Arthur) of Tallahassee; one grandson, Arthur Collins Jr. (Angel) of Orlando; one granddaughter, Natalie Davis of Tallahassee; two sisters, Marilyn Harris of Tallahassee, and Lizzie Mae Ford of Miami; one brother, John Louis Mack of Detroit; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the mortuary. A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Arnett Chapel A.M.E. Church in Quincy with burial at Seaboard Cemetery on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Quincy.
Williams Funeral Home of Quincy will be providing the service for the Colston family.
Published in Gadsden County Times from June 28 to July 27, 2019