Evelyn McMillon
|
Evelyn Patricia McMillon, 84, of Quincy, Florida passed away quietly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her residence in Quincy. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM (EST), Saturday, April 13, 2019, at New Bethel AME Church, 23209 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, Florida. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019, from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Reed & Hall Mortuary.
