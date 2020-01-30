Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felicia Celine Holman Rollins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Felicia Celine Holman Rollins, 50, of Quincy, unexpectedly passed on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Bethel AME Church, 501 West Orange Avenue, Tallahassee. Burial will follow in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. (850-942-1950). Born in Tallahassee, FL, Celine was the product of a military family and attended public school in Burke, VA, graduating from Lake Braddock High School in 1987. She furthered her education at Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia Commonwealth University and Florida A&M University. She was employed as an investigator for the Florida Commission on Human Relations. Celine was a devoted member of St, James AME Church, Quincy and a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. She loved spending time with her devoted Yorky poo, who ironically was affectionately known as "Bear". Treasuring her love and memory are her husband, Charles L. Rollins, Quincy, FL; daughter, Victoria Johnson; parents, Victor G. Sr. and Celestine Nealy Holman, all of Tallahassee, FL; brother, Victor G. Holman II, Gainesville, FL; maternal grandmother, Mrs. Essie Gunn Nealy, Quincy, FL; mother-in-law. Mrs. Mary Jane Rollins, Gainesville, FL; goddaughter, Kennedy Watts, South Carolina; her pet, Bear, and a host of other relatives and friends. Published in Gadsden County Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 29, 2020

