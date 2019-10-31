Ferari Moran Koonce

Guest Book
  •  
    - Samantha Jackson
  • "Koonce Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you..."
    - Derrick and Katonya Brinson
  • "Sending prayers and condolences to the family. Sip"
    - Catina Smith
  • "Our sincere condolences to the family. Angela Davis &..."
  • "R.I.P. fellow co worker, from Exquisites Hairworks, you..."
    - Mary Copeland
Service Information
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL
32305
(850)-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Obituary
Ferari Moran Koonce, 51, of Midway, FL unexpectedly passed Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Services were 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Old West Enrichment Center, Tallahassee, FL with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Services were entrusted to TILLMAN OF TILLMAN 850-942-1950. Ferari was the proprietor of pFabulous Barbering and Beauty Salon and a member of H.E. Daniels Masonic Lodge 532, PHA and the Ancient Order of Turtles. Survivors include his wife, Brandice Bailey Koonce; son, Phillip Koonce; daughter, Aniya Koonce; mother & stepfather, Martha Akins (Lonnie Jr.) Walker; brother, Keith Koonce; sisters: Tava K. (Willie) Gaines and Kathy K. Oliver; mother-in-law, Michelle McCord; father-in-law, Benjale (Bridgette) Bailey, Sr.; grandparents-in-law, Annie & Willie Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
