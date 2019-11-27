Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for First Sgt. Ollie Burton Edwards. View Sign Service Information Lifesong Funerals & Cremations 20 S. Duval St Quincy , FL 32351 (850)-627-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

First Sgt. Ollie Burton Edwards

Ollie Edwards, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee.



Ollie was born in Gadsden county Florida in 1928. He had 4 siblings, Marguerite, Lucille, RD and Charles. He joined the Army at the age of 17. He was inducted in the Army in Jacksonville and did his basic training in North Dakota. After Basic training he was stationed in Japan and then on to Korea, where he served in the Korean War. Surprisingly one of his various duties was being a meteorologist for the Nike missile systems while stationed in Ft. Bragg. He met and married Erika while stationed in Germany. His final duty station was in El Paso where he retired in 1966 from the Army after 21 years of service as a 1st Sergeant.



Ollie moved his family to Florida where they settled in Tallahassee. Some of the various civilian jobs were working at a mini market and selling insurance before working and retiring from the Florida Department of Transportation. He enjoyed dove and pheasant hunting and playing golf. One of his lesser known hobbies was flying. He took flying lessons where he soloed but never received his pilot license due to military duties. In 1956 he joined the Free & Accepted Masons while stationed in Japan and started the first Masonic lodge in Dachau, Germany. He served over 50 years in the Masons and rose to the rank of Master Mason.



Ollie is survived by his wife Erika, sons Gene, Michael, Ralph, Scott and daughter Sue Durham, along with 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, November 23rd at 1:00 PM at the Poley Branch Cemetery in Greensboro. Lifesong (

Published in Gadsden County Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 26, 2019

