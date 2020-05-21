Florine Willis Young

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florine Willis Young.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Florine Willis Young, 78, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, a native of Gadsden, she was a member of St. Hebron A.M.E. Church. The service will be at 11:00 am Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the St. Hebron A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. The viewing will be from 3-7 pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.

She is survived by daughters: Zephine Presha, Gwendolyn D. Jamerson, Shironda Young-Golden (Fred), Tallahassee, FL, Millie L. Willis, Sylvia Hicks-McCray (Howard); and Victoria Young, Sharon Young Gilbert, Quincy, FL; 19 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 21 to June 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.