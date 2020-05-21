Freddie "Don" Johnson, 62, of Quincy, FL passed on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services are11:00 a.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950), with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Don was a member of St. Matthew P.B. Church, Quincy. He was an accomplished mechanic and had worked at the Leaf Theater. Cherishing his love and memory are his loving wife, Iristine Robinson Johnson; children, Stephanie, Jamal and Tommy Johnson and Nicole (Kenneth) Dennis; 15 grandchildren; siblings: Bobby, Joe Lee (Mona), Van, Melvin, Vincent (Patricia), Macarlos, Lacarlos (Monica), Quient (Charsie) and Cynthia Johnson, Wanda Parker, Debra (Leonard) Martin, Barbara (Earnest Sr.) Bostick and numerous other relatives and friends.
