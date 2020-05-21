Freddie "Don" Johnson

Service Information
Viewing
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Obituary
Freddie "Don" Johnson, 62, of Quincy, FL passed on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services are11:00 a.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950), with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Don was a member of St. Matthew P.B. Church, Quincy. He was an accomplished mechanic and had worked at the Leaf Theater. Cherishing his love and memory are his loving wife, Iristine Robinson Johnson; children, Stephanie, Jamal and Tommy Johnson and Nicole (Kenneth) Dennis; 15 grandchildren; siblings: Bobby, Joe Lee (Mona), Van, Melvin, Vincent (Patricia), Macarlos, Lacarlos (Monica), Quient (Charsie) and Cynthia Johnson, Wanda Parker, Debra (Leonard) Martin, Barbara (Earnest Sr.) Bostick and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 21 to June 20, 2020
