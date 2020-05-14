George Kenneth Faiver entered into Eternal Rest on May 4, 2020. He was born in Flint, Michigan, on July 3, 1932, to Kenneth Louis Faiver and Alice Violet Esckilsen Faiver. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and a sister, Joyce Louise Blacklidge. He loved sports, cooking and photography. He was affiliated with VFW, FSU Alumni Association, and Kappa Sigma Social Fraternity. George is of the Protestant Faith.
His family came to Tallahassee in 1947 when his dad bought Faiver's Drive-In (located about 1 block from FAMU). He graduated from Leon High School in 1950. He attended Emory Junior College in Valdosta, Georgia, in 1951 and then served in the U. S. Army from 1953 - 1955. He graduated FSU with a BS in School of Business, Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1957. He served a second term in the U.S. Army from 1957 - 1959 as a commissioned officer after graduating college and was assigned to National Security in Maryland. He was discharged as a First Lieutenant having served in the Armed Forces of the United States for 4 years. He received certification from Lively Vocational Technical School in Computer Programming in 1976. His family owned Faiver's Lobster House, Faiver's Restaurant, Inc. (Panacea) and Faiver's (Panacea at the Bridge). At times he served as Assistant Manager or Manager of a couple of the family businesses. Faiver's Restaurant, Inc., Panacea, closed in 1976 when his dad retired.
George is survived by his twin sister, Georgene Alice Faiver Lundquist. Nephews, Les Lundquist (Carol), Kenny Lundquist (Colleen), John Blacklidge, Kenneth Blacklidge, Michael Blacklidge, Lee Blacklidge, (Jean Blacklidge); niece, Charlene Lundquist; and special friends, Cynthia and Mike Wade.
Published in Gadsden County Times from May 14 to June 13, 2020