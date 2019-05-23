Guest Book View Sign Service Information Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home 700 Timberlane Road Tallahassee , FL 32312 (850)-893-4177 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Gloria Camacho Ramos departed this life peacefully on May 16, 2019 surrounded by her immediate family. While Gloria was a long-time resident of Tallahassee, Florida, she dedicated much of her life caring for the people of Quincy, Madison, Chattahoochee, and Marianna as the proprietor of the Gadsden Family Clinic and as the emergency room physician for many rural hospitals. Gloria was born in Lucena City, Philippines, and she was a graduate of the Manila Central University, University of Santo Thomas, and Far Eastern University's School of Medicine.

It was Gloria's life calling to help people throughout the world as she regularly supported many families in the Philippines. Most recently, she ensured that The Yonkofa Project's latest medical facility in Ghana, Africa, was furnished with much needed medical supplies and equipment. Gloria had a passion for ballroom and Latin dancing which she greatly enjoyed with her late husband, Raul B. Ramos, and many friends from the Filipino-American community. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her cherished family and cooking her grandchildren's favorite Filipino meals.

Gloria was preceded by her husband, Raul B. Ramos; her son, Edwin C. Ramos; and her daughter, Lelani C. Ramos. She is survived by her devoted daughters and son: Maribel Ramos, Marlene Ramos-Davis (Patrick Davis), Grace Flynn (Patrick Flynn), and Bryan Ramos; her beloved grandchildren: Stephen and Elena Davis, Jacob and Peyton Flynn, Christopher Ramos, and Glaire Lopez. Additionally, she is also survived by her loving extended family of Glennda Newman, Ana Liza Lopez, and Annette Simelaro.

Gloria was a strong woman of faith and dedicated parishioner of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be held at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 700 Timberlane Road on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, located at 4665 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with a burial to follow at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, thoughtful donations may be made to Gloria's favorite charitable organizations including the National MS Society, Autism Speaks, Catholic Charities, and The Yonkofa Project.

Gloria was 81, and she will be greatly missed by her family and community.

