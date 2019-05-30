Gloria Jean Jones Johnson, 56, of Quincy, FL, passed in Tallahassee on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at New Birth Church, 2535 Shade Farm Road, Quincy, with burial in St. Paul Cemetery, Gretna, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Born in Lake City, FL, Gloria grew up in Quincy and was a home healthcare aide. She was a church mother at Destiny Christian Church. Survivors include her husband, Ivory Lee Johnson; daughter, Erica Johnson; son, Marvin (Erika) Johnson; grandchildren, McKayla Jones and Jazzlien Wood; mother, Betty Nixon; siblings, Robert, David (Shirley), Arthur, Betty, Lori Mae, Calvin, Edward and Roy Lee (Ann) Jones, John (Delois) Akins, Rena (Johnny) Johnson and Victoria Simmons and numerous other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her children, Christopher and Jenetra McAffee; and her father, Olice Jones.
Published in Gadsden County Times on May 30, 2019