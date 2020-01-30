Hazel Mae Mitchell, 85, of Tampa, FL passed on Monday, January 20, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Antioch M.B. Church, with burial in Sunnyvale Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Church. A native of Quincy, Ms. Mitchell was a 1953 graduate of Stevens High School and Florida A&M University where she majored in Home Economics. She was an educator in the Gadsden County School System. She served as dietician with the U.S. Veterans Administration, having worked in Norfolk, VA, Philadelphia, PA and East Orange, NJ. Born to shop, Hazel was known as the consummate dresser by her associates. Survivors include her son, Dean Mitchell and his wife, Connie and their two children, Ava and Noah, all of Tampa, FL; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Hazel was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin and Marie Brooks Mitchell; brother, Benjamin Mitchell, Jr.; and two sisters, Louise Mitchell Shockley and Elouise Mitchell Favors.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 29, 2020