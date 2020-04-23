Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Priscilla "Cilla" Suber. View Sign Service Information Lifesong Funerals & Cremations 20 S. Duval St Quincy , FL 32351 (850)-627-1111 Send Flowers Obituary



Helen Priscilla "Cilla" Suber passed away peacefully at the Big Bend Hospice House on April 13, 2020, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Cilla was born in Quincy, Florida, September 6, 1954, to Alfred Smith "Sonny" Suber and Dorothy Lowery Suber, both of whom preceded her in death.



Cilla grew up on the family farm in the Providence Community near Greensboro, and she attended Providence Baptist Church. She graduated from Robert F. Munroe Day School in 1972, and following in her father's footsteps, attended the University of Florida. Cilla was an avid sports fan, a life-long Gator, and a Gator Booster through 2019. She always enjoyed music of all kinds, with George Strait being her favorite artist. She loved her family and friends, and possessed a strong faith.



In 2005, after 30 years with the State of Florida, Cilla retired from the Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services, and she subsequently worked for H & R Block and the Center for Health Equity in Quincy, Florida.



She is survived by her sister, Jeannie Suber Demma (Tony); brothers, Jeff Suber (Angela) and Mitch Suber (Jan); nephews, Christopher York (Kim), Will Suber, Cole Suber (Meghan), Lee Suber, and Hunter Suber; nieces, Leanne Sanchez (Javier), and Stephanie Suber (James Gosford); great nephews and nieces, Brenden Stewart, Tori Dicken, Evan York, Lilly York, Peyton Suber, Harper Suber, Sloane Sanchez, and Vaughn Sanchez.



A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at the Providence Cemetery, with a celebration of life to take place on a future date.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Providence Baptist Church, Attn: Donna Hartsfield, 1612 Providence Road, Quincy, FL 32351, or the Big Bend Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308-5428,



