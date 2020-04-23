Clifford McDaniel
Henry "Clifford" McDaniel, age 83, passed away peacefully at Capital Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was born October 16, 1936 in Bascom, Fl to Judge and Evelyn McDaniel. He worked for Sangree Oil company in Marianna, Florida for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Christine McDaniel; sister, Virginia Young (Tommy) of Marianna; brother, Norris McDaniel (Patsy) of Malone; three daughters, Carol Shepard (Johnny) of Thomasville, Ga, Patricia Shepard of Tallahassee and Melody McDaniel of Crawfordville; five grandchildren, Stephanie Sharkey, Spencer Shepard, Candace Shepard Mercer, Heather Moore and Hollie Moore; and four great grandchildren, Jeffrey, Larkin, Lincoln and Kallen.
Due to social distancing a private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at Pine Grove Church Cemetery in Quincy. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Gadsden County Times from Apr. 23 to May 22, 2020